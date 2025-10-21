MSquared launches global Partner Programme to help brands build virtual experiences

Worlds are designed for open interoperability, connecting with other virtual spaces for lasting value.

MSquared’s platform supports up to 15,000 users interacting live in the same 3D space via web browsers.

The initiative aims to help brands move beyond short-term, closed-platform campaigns to build lasting virtual destinations.

The Partner Programme is open to creative studios, agencies, and technology providers through MSquared’s website.

MSquared has launched a new global Partner Programme to deliver virtual experiences.

The Partner Programme allows brands to move beyond short-term in-platform campaigns by creating interactive 3D worlds they own and can expand over time.

Designed for open interoperability, MSquared said these worlds can link with other virtual spaces, ensuring long-term value as part of a connected digital ecosystem.

MSquared described the programme as a trusted network of creative and technology partners launching with Dubit, Karta, The Gang, Command Line, and Imporium as founding members.

Opening new doors

Partners also gain access to Catalyst, MSquared’s in-house innovation studio, which the company said serves as a blueprint for innovation in virtual worlds.

MSquared’s platform enables interactive 3D experiences hosting up to 15,000 people simultaneously in one shared space and allowing real-time interaction among all participants via web browsers.

“Through our new Partner Program, we’re opening the door for brands and agencies to go beyond siloed campaigns and develop truly innovative work," said MSquared VP of commercial Andrew Douthwaite.

“With our partners, we’re enabling the creation of fully owned, interactive 3D worlds and events - spaces brands control, host and grow as long-term destinations, rather than short-term activations or campaigns locked within closed platforms.”

The Partner Programme is open to participation from creative studios, agencies, and technology providers. Applications to join can be submitted via the official website.