My.Games agrees to management buyout backed by UAE investor

My.Games has signed an agreement for a management buyout led by CEO Elena Grigorian and COO Denis Savuta.

The acquisition is backed by UAE-based private investor Georgy Nurislamov.

The company will keep its existing brand and leadership.

Games developer and publisher My.Games has signed a definitive agreement towards a management buyout from its sole shareholder, Alexander Chachava.

The acquisition is being led by My.Games CEO Elena Grigorian and COO Denis Savuta. The deal is backed by UAE-based private investor Georgy Nurislamov.

The deal follows a review of the company's future ownership options that began back in 2025 and is now expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Following its completion, My.Games will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership. The company did note that any day-to-day operations will remain unchanged.

Next phase

Grigorian has spent two decades working in the games industry, with a background that includes senior leadership roles at Disney’s games division. During her time at My.Games, she has helped grow the mobile title War Robots into a franchise generating more than $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

Savuta has more than 20 years of experience in finance and operations and has helped the company improve how it operates and expand internationally.

My.Games' portfolio also includes mobile titles such as Rush Royale, Hustyle Castle, and Left to Survive, alongside other games that span across PC and console.

"We've built a strong business with a proven product portfolio and evergreen titles like War Robots and Rush Royale, and we're ready to take it further," said My.Games CEO Elena Grigorian.

"With the support of our investor, we're entering this next chapter and looking forward to building on our existing strengths and pursuing further opportunities for growth."

My.Games shareholder Alexander Chachava reflected on the company’s progress over the past few years and the outcome of the sale process.

"Over the past four years, together with the management team, we have strengthened the company's financial and business sustainability despite a challenging external environment," said Chachava.

"With the business now on solid footing, the time is right for us to pursue our respective strategic priorities. Following a year-long competitive sale process, the management team's offer stood out as the strongest, backed by their deep understanding of the business and consistent delivery of results."