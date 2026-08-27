Naphora Games enters soft launch with three mobile titles

Naphora has shifted from third-party investment to developing and self-publishing original games.

The Riyadh-based studio operates with fewer than 50 people and is prioritising talent density over headcount.

The studio expects to reach six soft launches under its new model by the end of 2026.

Naphora Games Group has entered soft launch with three original mobile games following a studio rebuild over the past year.

The Riyadh-based company has launched Content Creator Mansion, Arototo and Grapplo worldwide on Google Play, spanning the idle tycoon, puzzle and endless runner genres.

Naphora told PocketGamer.biz that a fourth game is expected to enter soft launch in late September, with two more titles planned for Q4 2026.

The company expects to reach six soft launches under its new model by the end of 2026, although its goal is not to take every game to global launch.

Operational shift

The releases follow a major shift in Naphora’s business model. Until mid-2025, the company primarily operated as an investment label supporting external studios and providing centralised services.

In July 2025, founder and executive chairman Saud Alblehed and co-founder Abdullah Almuhanna brought in Charles Bussy as partner and managing director to redesign the studio and its long-term strategy.

Naphora subsequently moved away from third-party investment to developing, owning and self-publishing original games from Saudi Arabia for global audiences.

The studio now has fewer than 50 employees and prioritises talent density, individual ownership and rapid execution.

"We had always believed in small teams, short development cycles and early validation," said Almuhanna. "The difference was deciding to build the entire company around those principles ourselves."