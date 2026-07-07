Dubai doubles down on public-private partnerships to drive gaming ambitions

The Dubai Gaming Retreat brought together government leaders and industry stakeholders

Dubai aims to become a launchpad for the next generation of global gaming companies.

Officials say the emirate is investing in industries shaping the future of media.

Dubai's leadership doubled down on public-private collaboration as the core strategy behind its gaming ambitions at the Dubai Gaming Retreat.

The event saw senior officials position the emirate as a launchpad for the next generation of global games companies. Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed said the sector's future depends on close cooperation between government and industry.

"The future of the gaming industry will be built on the strong partnership between the government and the private sector,” said Crown Prince Mohammed in a post.

He added: “Our ambition is not only to attract the world's leading companies, but to create an environment where the next generation of global gaming companies can emerge from Dubai."

Building the ecosystem

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed tied the retreat to Dubai's wider media investment strategy, saying the emirate is "transforming its media ecosystem by investing in the industries shaping the future".

He described the event as part of a push to build one of the world's most dynamic gaming ecosystems through deeper collaboration with stakeholders and partners.

Moreover, Dubai Press Club president Mona Al Marri framed the local gaming community as central to that plan.

"Dubai's gaming community is an essential partner in shaping the future of a promising global sector," she said, and the goal is for Dubai to be a place where gaming's future is built and shared globally.

In 2025, the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 said the emirate was home to more than 350 gaming companies, including 260 game developers, with the initiative targeting 30,000 new jobs and a $1 billion contribution to GDP by 2033.

Later that year, Dubai established a Gaming Committee to strengthen strategic partnerships, support industry growth, attract international talent and position the emirate as a global gaming and media hub.