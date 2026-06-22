Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2026 attracts more than 43,000 attendees in largest edition yet

GameExpo welcomed visitors from over 100 nationalities and featured 12 themed gaming and entertainment zones.

The inaugural Education & Gaming Summit connected students and graduates with industry professionals.

DEF 2026 combined gaming, education, technology and creative industries under one citywide event.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2026 has concluded its largest edition yet, attracting more than 43,000 attendees across 17 days.

The event featured gamers, creators, students, families and entrepreneurs gathered for a citywide celebration of gaming and digital culture.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the festival included tournaments, educational programmes, cosplay activities and gaming experiences, with prizes worth up to AED 1 million ($272,000) available throughout the show.

DEF 2026 also hosted 66 esports tournaments, including competitions in Valorant, Dota 2 and sim racing. The event featured a female Valorant showcase between teams from the University of Wollongong and HCT College.

“Continued evolution"

Beyond competition, the inaugural Education & Gaming Summit connected students and graduates with industry professionals through workshops, networking sessions and mentorship opportunities.

The festival also showcased emerging technologies, local creative talent and cosplay culture, with more than 200 cosplayers taking part.

“The unprecedented scale and success of Dubai Esports & Games Festival 2026 reflects the continued evolution of gaming as a powerful force for entertainment, creativity, education and economic opportunity," said Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment CEO Ahmed Al Khaja.

“This year’s festival brought together gamers, families, creators, students, entrepreneurs and industry leaders through a shared passion for play, while providing a space for talent development, innovation and collaboration."

The sixth edition of DEF will return from April 9th to 25th, 2027, with GameExpo once again hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre.