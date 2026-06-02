Dubai hosts first-ever DEF Education & Gaming Summit on June 4th 

Dubai's first-ever DEF Education & Gaming Summit takes place on June 4th 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The free event is open to students, creators, educators, and gaming professionals.

Panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and career sessions are all on the programme.

Dubai will host its inaugural DEF Education & Gaming Summit on June 4th 2026, bringing together students, industry leaders, creators, educators, and gaming professionals in one place.

Taking place at Hall 8 of the Dubai World Trade Centre, the summit is designed to connect aspiring talent with real career pathways across gaming, esports, content creation, and digital innovation.

Attendees can expect panel discussions on the main stage, hands-on workshops, and direct networking with top studios and university teams.

A platform for the next generation

The event is pitched squarely at those at the start of their gaming journey, whether that means exploring career options, building original projects, or taking a first professional step.

Speakers will share perspectives on breaking into the industry and the skills required to thrive in it. Admission is free and interested attendees can register using the official website.