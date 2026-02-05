UAE developer iBloxx Studios raises $5.4m to complete development of StrayShot

The Dubai-based studio operates from the DMCC Free Zone and is part of the DMCC Gaming Centre.

StrayShot is set in the fictional South American region of Sierra Verde.

The title is currently in closed testing ahead of launch.

UAE-based iBloxx Studios has raised Dh20 million ($5.4m) to complete development of its third-person mobile shooter StrayShot.

The developer said it will also use the funds to support global marketing and distribution, live operations, ongoing game updates and the preparation of console versions.

Based in the DMCC Free Zone, iBloxx Studios is part of the DMCC Gaming Centre and takes part in Dubai’s Program for Gaming 2033.

The studio collaborates with partners including the Dubai Future Foundation, Xsolla and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

Road to launch

Set in the fictional South American region of Sierra Verde, StrayShot features several modes, including Battle Royale, Team Deathmatch and Extraction, with players acting as mercenaries battling rivals and the El Fuego cartel.

Designed for accessibility on both low and high-end devices, the game is currently in closed testing and will feature blockchain-enabled systems for in-game asset ownership and trading.

"The capital allows us to bring StrayShot to market with the level of quality and operational readiness we believe players expect," said iBloxx Studios CEO Domenik Maier.

