Strategy games studio Hypemasters secures $1m investment

Abu Dhabi-based studio Hypemasters has raised $1 million to build strategy games.

The studio was founded in 2019 and has worked across PC and mobile. Its flagship title is PvP real-time strategy game World War Armies, which has reached more than seven million players to date.

The company has offices across the US, Europe and the Middle East, with its main development centre based in the United Arab Emirates.

Hypemasters is currently working on several upcoming projects, including a new title in soft launch on mobile.

The funding round was led by Impact46 with significant participation from GEM Capital.

Building games in MENA

“We’re focused on deepening our presence across the region and pushing forward with the next generation of strategy games, including a major new title already in soft launch,” Hypemasters CEO and co-founder Boris Kalmykov.

“Partnering with Impact46 marks an important step for Hypemasters. Impact46 shares our long-term vision for building world-class strategy games from the MENA region, and their support reinforces our commitment to expanding our portfolio with high-quality releases.”

Impact46 managing partner Basmah Alsinaidi commented: “Strategy is one of the most demanding categories in game development, and Hypemasters approaches it with uncommon discipline.

“Their work shows a clear understanding of what committed players expect from this genre, and we believe their upcoming titles can serve a global audience with genuine depth. We are pleased to support a team that builds with intention and long-term ambition,”