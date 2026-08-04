Nazara revises terms to acquire Bluetile and Bestplay in all-cash deals

Nazara previously announced plans to acquire 50% of Bluetile at first close and 50% later.

The company will now acquire 100% in an all-cash deal.

Nazara has revised its terms to acquire Bluetile and Bestplay, now set to be purchased in all-cash deals.

Under the original structure, Nazara UK was set to take just over half of the share capital of Bluetile and Bestplay at first close, with the other 50% to be acquired by 2028.

Under the amendment, Nazara UK will now acquire 100% of share capital in both companies at the point of the deal’s closing. Completion of the acquisitions is expected within 60 days.

Bluetile will be acquired with a cash consideration of $224.6 million, and Bestplay at $80.4m.

Changes on the way

The board has granted its in-principle approval to Nazara UK to "proceed with the acquisition on revised commercial terms".

The announcement coincided with Nazara’s Q1 financial results, which showed a consolidated net loss of approximately ₹82.5 crores ($8.7m), driven in part by an impairment loss of ₹21.8 crores ($2.3m) related to its real-money gaming operations.

Last year, India’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 accused many real-money games country-wide of having manipulative design features, addictive algorithms, bots and undisclosed agents, so the government elected to ban real-money games in India.

Following its loss this Q1, Nazara Technologies announced that CEO Nitish Mittersain will step down in September, though will remain in his managing director role. In fact, the CEO role will go to Raymond Albaladejo Stauffer, founder of Bluetile.

He currently serves as CEO of the to-be-acquired company in Barcelona, which ranked among Spain’s top publishers by downloads last year with a focus on casual mobile games. Bluetile also ranked among our Top 30 Iberia Game Makers of 2026.