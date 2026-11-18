Netflix has confirmed that it has laid off a small number of employees from its games division.

The layoffs follow a restructuring as Netflix changes its approach to making games.

Next Games remains Netflix's only first-party game studio following several studio closures and divestments.

Netflix has confirmed that a small number of employees have been laid off from its games division following a recent restructuring.

As reported by Vertical Slice, the move comes as the streaming giant changes its approach to game development. A Netflix representative said that the cuts would not affect its wider games strategy.

The company said it remains committed to investing in games through new hires and releases, pointing to the launch of Scrabble Shake-Up and Scattergories Party.

The layoffs come less than a month after Netflix announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs globally. However, it is unclear whether the two rounds of cuts are connected.

Studio changes

Several Netflix Games employees confirmed the layoffs on LinkedIn. One affected employee said their role and those of colleagues had been impacted as the division changed how it makes games.

The cuts follow several years of changes to Netflix's gaming operations. The company has divested studios such as Spry Fox and closed Night School Studios, developer of Oxenfree, and Boss Fight Entertainment, which made Squid Game: Unleashed.

Netflix also closed Moonloot Games earlier this year, leaving Finnish studio Next Games as its only first-party game developer.

Next Games studio MD Saara Bergström recently spoke at Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics to offer insights on the developer's journey inside Netflix and what it's been working on.