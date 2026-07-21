Netflix says kids' mobile games engagement jumped 600% as cloud gaming gains traction 

Netflix Playground has seen 3x growth in daily players since launching in April.

Netflix recorded its two biggest cloud game launches to date with FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition and Unhinged.

AI is being used across Netflix to improve discovery, search, personalisation and production workflows.

Netflix recorded a 600% year-over-year increase in engagement across its kids mobile games business, driven by the Playgroup app which launched in April.

That's according to the streaming giant's Q2 2026 financial results, where overall revenue rose 13% Y/Y to $12.6 billion.

While games remain a relatively small part of Netflix's wider entertainment business, the company pointed to encouraging signs across both mobile and cloud gaming as it continues expanding beyond film and television.

Although the company noted the growth comes from a relatively small base, and precise figures aren't known publicly, it is said they provide increasing confidence in Netflix's long-term gaming strategy.

"While off a small base, these early signals give us increasing confidence that we are building a foundation with exciting future growth potential," Netflix said.

Gaming momentum

The company also acknowledged its progress in cloud gaming, stating that June delivered its two most successful cloud game launches to date with the release of FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition and Unhinged.

Netflix positioned gaming as part of its broader effort to expand the variety of entertainment available on the platform, alongside initiatives including video podcasts, creator-led content and live programming.

The streaming giant said these new formats are designed to better meet members' needs while strengthening overall engagement across the service.

“We're just getting started here," said Netflix co-CEO, president and director Gregory K. Peters. “We're scratching the surface in terms of what we think the total potential of the space offers for us.

“You're going to see us continue to calibrate and refine our level of investment here, which is still very small relative to our overall content spend based on demonstrated performance based on what is working for our members and what's delivering returns to our business."

AI-powered growth

Beyond content, the company also outlined how artificial intelligence is increasingly supporting its games and entertainment ambitions.

Netflix said it is using large language models to improve content discovery, personalise recommendations and enhance search with new voice and AI-powered natural language functionality.

The company revealed that GenAI tools have been used across roughly 300 titles during 2026, particularly in post-production, helping creative partners produce output more quickly and at lower cost.

Netflix added that it continues to improve the economics of its wider entertainment business through advertising, pricing and technology investments, while remaining on track to generate approximately $3bn in advertising revenue this year.

Looking ahead, Netflix said it will continue investing in gaming as part of its broader entertainment offering, with the recent performance of its cloud games and kids gaming platform reinforcing confidence in the long-term opportunity despite the segment still being in its early stages.