New release roundup: Football Manager 27 Mobile, PUBG Mobile Flash, Transformers: Eternal War, UnGodly, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Warhammer Survivors

Warhammer Survivors is a bullet-heaven action game developed by Auroch Digital in collaboration with Vampire Survivors creator poncle. The game has launched on iOS and Android alongside a release on PC and console.

Set across the Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar universes, players must survive waves of enemies using a range of weapons, abilities and power-ups. The game features over 40 playable characters, over 75 weapons and multiple stages and modes, all presented in a pixel art style.

PUBG Mobile Flash

PUBG Mobile Flash is a lightweight version of PUBG Mobile, developed by LightSpeed Studios in collaboration with Krafton and Level Infinite.

Originally, the title was announced as PUBG Mobile Light, it is designed for lower-spec devices and comes with a smaller download size and optimised performance.

The game features the original battle royale experience and the Erangel map. Players will be able to download additional maps and modes separately to save storage space.

PUBG Mobile Flash supports cross-play with PUBG Mobile, allowing players to use the same account, friends, and in-game items across both versions.

UnGodly

UnGodly is a new free-to-play dark fantasy action RPG from Azra Games, the studio founded by Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes creator Mark Otero.

Set in a world threatened by a force known as the Devouring, players build a team of heroes called Primals, each with their own elemental abilities.

Combat allows players to switch between four characters during battles and combine their powers to take on enemies. The game also features an open-world PvE campaign, leaderboards and challenges.

UnGodly launched on iOS and Android, with releases on the Galaxy Store and One Store planned for December.

Transformers: Eternal War

Transformers: Eternal War is a strategy idle RPG featuring an original story written by Transformers comic book writer Simon Furman. The game shows Autobots and Decepticons uniting against the Chaos Legion, a new threat spreading across Earth and Cybertron.

Players recruit and upgrade iconic Transformers characters to build squads and take part in battles. The game also features idle progression, allowing teams to gather resources and keep fighting while offline.

Football Manager 27 Mobile

Football Manager 27 is the latest instalment in Sports Interactive’s football management series. The game is launching on iOS and Android exclusively through Netflix alongside the PC and console versions.

Players take control of a football club, being tasked with managing everything from team tactics to transfers and squad development.

The latest entry introduces improvements to navigation, the matchday experience and the wider football world, including an overhauled news feed and changes to the transfer deadline day.

Hillthorn

Hillthorn is a dark, card-based investigation game developed by Fool Moon and published by Raw Fury. Players are tasked with investigating the disappearance of a young woman named Oliva in a remote mountain community.

The story will unfold entirely through cards, which the player has to investigate to uncover clues and piece together what happened. However, there is limited time and locals are reluctant to share information, so players must decide which leads to follow to solve the mystery.

The game is available on iOS and Android, as well as PC and Nintendo Switch.

Zombie Block Defense: Wall TD

Zombie Block Defense: Wall TD is a free-to-play tower defence puzzle game where players build walls around their hero to protect them from incoming waves of zombies. Players place blocks on a grid before each wave, and zombies target weak points and gaps in the defences.

The game features 50 levels with hordes of up to 200 zombies, alongside special blocks like spikes and traps. Players can collect 29 different heroes and replay levels to improve their scores.

Thrifty Business

Thrifty Business is a cosy management simulation game where players run their own 1990s-inspired vintage thrift shop. Players search through boxes of second-hand items to stock their shelves, customise their store, and expand the business.

The game has more than 500 items to collect and display, alongside customer stories and community events. Players can try the first 60 minutes for free before unlocking the full game through a one-time purchase.

Unbreak

Unbreak is an arcade runner title where players can take control of time rather than the actual character itself. The hero runs automatically, with the player then being able to rewind the environment to rebuild things like broken bridges, reopen gates, and reverse moving obstacles to clear a path forward.

The game features 100 levels across 10 worlds, each ending with a boss encounter. Players must manage their limited rewind meter, as rewinding time can also bring new hazards into their path.

Pack Tactics

Pack Tactics is a free-to-play, animal-themed auto battler card game from Nevergreen Games that launched globally on iOS and Android after a regional soft launch in February 2026.

Players draft animal cards to build packs that automatically battle against teams created by other players. Unlike traditional auto battlers, animals can permanently evolve or die during a run, which forces players to continue to adapt their strategies as battles progress.

A premium PC version is planned for release in 2027.

Retrolife: Life Simulator

Retrolife is a text-based life simulation game set against real historical events.

Players can begin their lives between 1950 and 2010 in the US, East or West Germany, or the Soviet Union. Along the way, players will make decisions about education, careers and relationships as they progress through each year.

The game features 39 different careers and more than 1600 life events, with historical developments happening alongside the player's own experiences.

When a character dies, the game isn't over because players can continue as their descendants.

Tidy Everything!

Tidy Everything! Is a casual 3D sorting puzzle game where players organise a messy toy store by collecting scattered items and placing them on the correct shelves.

The game is played from a first-person perspective and allows players to unlock tools such as scanners to locate matching toys and magnets to collect them more easily. The game focuses on being a relaxed, hands-on organisation game without time limits.

GigaBash Mobile

GigaBash Mobile is a kaiju arena brawler from Malaysian developer Passion Republic Games. The title has launched on Android, with an iOS release planned for a later date. It originally launched on PC and consoles in 2022.

The game features battles between giant monsters and heroes across destructible environments. Players can compete in battles with up to four participants, destroying buildings, using environmental objects as weapons and transforming into powerful Titans.

The game also features solo and multiplayer modes. GigaBash is free to try, with a one-time purchase to unlock the full game and optional crossover DLC featuring Godzilla, Ultraman and Gamera.