Key stats a year after Google moved exclusively to Universal App Campaigns

By , Senior Editor

Precisely 373 days ago Google went all in on Universal App Campaigns.

The idea behind UAC was, through machine learning, to simplify the advertising process and help developers more easily promote their apps across its platforms.

Now Google has shared some key stats over how things have been going. 

The big numbers

Speaking at the UAC Masters event in London, Google senior partner associate for mobile apps Kyle Culloton revealed there had been one billion video installs on UAC over the last 12 months. The figure marks a 350 per cent year-on-year increase.

From those video installs there have been 14 billion in-app actions to come out of those years. Culloton claimed this shows there’s a good conversion rate, with UAC driving real in-app events - not just installs.

Video ads on Universal App Campaigns meanwhile represent more than 45 per cent of total impressions.

Other key stats Culloton provided were that there is a 25 per cent increase in conversions when marketers go from having no videos to two videos in a campaign, while there is a 60 per cent increase in conversion rate for portrait over landscape.

We'll be sure to host a number of sessions on user acquisition campaigns and advertising at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st and 22nd. Keep an eye on the PGC website for further details.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

