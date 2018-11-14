News

Voice-based games developer Drivetime raises $4m in funds to make games for drivers

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 14th, 2018 investment Drivetime $4m
Voice-based games developer Drivetime raises $4m in funds to make games for drivers
By , Staff Writer

Voice-based games developer Drivetime has received $4 million in funding to create games experiences for car drivers. Yes, really.

The company's first product will let drivers play trivia games against friends, family and other commuters. Called the Drivetime mobile app, it’s already available on iOS and will be on Android soon. 

Revving up funds

The seed funding round was led by Felicis Ventures, Fuel Capital, Steadfast Venture Capital, Webb Investment Network, Sinai VC, Canaan Partners, Access Ventures, Founders Fund, Index Ventures and The Chernin Group.

A collection of angel investors also took part, including Zynga co-founders Mark Pincus, Eric Schiermeyer and Justin Waldron, Applovin founder Adam Foroughi, Sun Microsystems founder Scott McNealy, Bright.com founder Eduardo Vivas and former Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda.

"There are over 110 million commuters in the United States driving to and from work by themselves every day, shouldn't we be able to play games while we do so?" said Drivetime CEO Niko Vuori (Pictured, main).

While technically legal as a hands-free game, car drivers in the UK are not allowed to handle their phone while driving. Penalties include penalty points on a person's drivers licence, a fine or even a ban.

Of course, Drivetime isn't the only company interested in crafting games for people on the commute. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently put a call out on Twitter to see if anyone was up for teaming up with the car manufacturer to create some games.

Among many replies, Supercell and Brendan ‘Playerunknown’ Greene emerged to register their, erm, interest.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Iain is a freelance writer based in Scotland with a penchant for indies and all things Nintendo. Alongside PocketGamer.Biz, he has also appeared in Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, PCGamesN and VG24/7.

Related Articles

News Nov 2nd, 2018

CryptoKitties creator Dapper Labs secures $15 million investment to bring blockchain to the mainstream

News Oct 23rd, 2018

Ex-King games guru Tommy Palm's VR studio Resolution Games raises $7.5m

News Oct 16th, 2018

Esports outfit Cloud9 scoops up $50m Series B funding round

Interview Oct 4th, 2018

Chile dev TinyBytes Games picks up $1.4m investment

News Oct 1st, 2018

Blockchain outfit ClanPlay secures $2 million for its gamer rewards platform

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.