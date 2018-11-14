Voice-based games developer Drivetime raises $4m in funds to make games for drivers

Voice-based games developer Drivetime has received $4 million in funding to create games experiences for car drivers. Yes, really.



The company's first product will let drivers play trivia games against friends, family and other commuters. Called the Drivetime mobile app, it’s already available on iOS and will be on Android soon.

Revving up funds

The seed funding round was led by Felicis Ventures, Fuel Capital, Steadfast Venture Capital, Webb Investment Network, Sinai VC, Canaan Partners, Access Ventures, Founders Fund, Index Ventures and The Chernin Group.

A collection of angel investors also took part, including Zynga co-founders Mark Pincus, Eric Schiermeyer and Justin Waldron, Applovin founder Adam Foroughi, Sun Microsystems founder Scott McNealy, Bright.com founder Eduardo Vivas and former Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda.

"There are over 110 million commuters in the United States driving to and from work by themselves every day, shouldn't we be able to play games while we do so?" said Drivetime CEO Niko Vuori (Pictured, main).

While technically legal as a hands-free game, car drivers in the UK are not allowed to handle their phone while driving. Penalties include penalty points on a person's drivers licence, a fine or even a ban.

Of course, Drivetime isn't the only company interested in crafting games for people on the commute. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently put a call out on Twitter to see if anyone was up for teaming up with the car manufacturer to create some games.

Among many replies, Supercell and Brendan ‘Playerunknown’ Greene emerged to register their, erm, interest.