Sega, Riot and THQ Nordic among the ESA’s six new members

By , Staff Writer

Six more games publishers have put their hat in with the Entertainment Software Association.

Riot Games, Sega of America, THQ Nordic, Intellivision Entertainment, Natsume Inc and Wizards of the Coast have all signed on as members of the US trade body. While three of these names are new, three more are returning after varying lengths apart.

Back on board

Sega hasn’t been part of the ESA since 2015, following a troubling period for the publisher. THQ Nordic and Natsume have merely been on a short break, only leaving the trade body last year.

It'll be interesting to see if this affects the presence that these companies have at LA trade show E3 this June, which is also run by The ESA.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.


Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

