Fortnite revenue declines 48% month-on-month in January

Fortnite revenue dropped by 48 per cent month-on-month in January, according to SuperData.

While a substantial drop a decline might be expected when comparing the new year to the holiday and Christmas period, the decline is still surprisingly large.

However year-on-year sales were said to be up significantly in January and SuperData suggests the figures “point to an increasingly lumpy revenue profile heading into 2019”.

February’s numbers for Fortnite will be interesting to view considering the battle royale experienced its highest number of concurrent players on a non-event day with 7.6 million on February 16th, 2019. Not to mention the in-game concert by DJ Marshmello which brought in 10.7 million concurrent players.

Digital spending down six per cent

The Fortnite data comes as SuperData revealed its monthly global sales charts for January. Global digital spending was estimated to be down by six per cent year-on-year across all platforms to $8.4 billion.

On the mobile top grossing rankings, Tencent’s Honour of Kings was named the top earner worldwide title for January 2019, with Pokemon Go and Fate/Order following in second and third.

The estimates from SuperData differs the information provided by Sensor Tower, which put Mixi’s Monster Strike at top spot and Honour of Kings at second.