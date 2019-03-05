Supercell’s Clash Royale surpasses $2.5 billion in three years

Supercell’s Clash Royale has grossed more than $2.5 billion across the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

US players made up the largest proportion of the figure, with $750 million, or 30 per cent, of revenue originating from the country.

Trailing way behind this is Germany in second representing nine per cent of sales, equaling to approximately $225 million.

In comparison, Clash of Clans has earned an estimated $6.4 billion since launching in August 2012.

$2.3 million daily

Clash Royale passed its third anniversary on March 2nd, 2019. Since then the title is estimated to have averaged $2.3 million in player spending daily.

In February Clash Royale ranked at 18th for revenue among the world’s top grossing mobile games, with more than $33 million spent by users across both stores.

Hay Day, Boom Beach, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale have all made over $1 billion in revenue, however the firm's overall sales and profits have been down for the last two years running.

