Supercell’s Clash Royale surpasses $2.5 billion in three years

Supercell’s Clash Royale has grossed more than $2.5 billion across the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.
US players made up the largest proportion of the figure, with $750 million, or 30 per cent, of revenue originating from the country.
Trailing way behind this is Germany in second representing nine per cent of sales, equaling to approximately $225 million.
In comparison, Clash of Clans has earned an estimated $6.4 billion since launching in August 2012.
$2.3 million daily
Clash Royale passed its third anniversary on March 2nd, 2019. Since then the title is estimated to have averaged $2.3 million in player spending daily.
In February Clash Royale ranked at 18th for revenue among the world’s top grossing mobile games, with more than $33 million spent by users across both stores.
Hay Day, Boom Beach, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale have all made over $1 billion in revenue, however the firm's overall sales and profits have been down for the last two years running.
