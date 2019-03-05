News

Supercell’s Clash Royale surpasses $2.5 billion in three years

Supercell’s Clash Royale surpasses $2.5 billion in three years
By , Staff Writer

Supercell’s Clash Royale has grossed more than $2.5 billion across the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

US players made up the largest proportion of the figure, with $750 million, or 30 per cent, of revenue originating from the country.

Trailing way behind this is Germany in second representing nine per cent of sales, equaling to approximately $225 million.

In comparison, Clash of Clans has earned an estimated $6.4 billion since launching in August 2012.

$2.3 million daily

Clash Royale passed its third anniversary on March 2nd, 2019. Since then the title is estimated to have averaged $2.3 million in player spending daily.

In February Clash Royale ranked at 18th for revenue among the world’s top grossing mobile games, with more than $33 million spent by users across both stores.

Hay Day, Boom Beach, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale have all made over $1 billion in revenue, however the firm's overall sales and profits have been down for the last two years running. 

Pocket Gamer Connects was in Helsinki - Supercell's home - in September 2018 for a two-day conference. PGC is heading to Seattle on May 13th to 14th and will be back in Finland later this year.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Jan 11th, 2019

Clash Royale leads the way as Supercell takes $1.4 billion in revenue from 2018

News Oct 15th, 2018

Clash Royale took $46 million in September

1 News Sep 12th, 2018

Boom Beach blows past $820m in revenue for Supercell

News Sep 6th, 2018

$1.5m daily August revenue pushes Supercell’s Clash Royale to $2.2 billion in lifetime earnings

News Jul 11th, 2018

Supercell’s Clash Royale plunders $2 billion in revenues in just over two years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies