E3 grows a little quieter as EA pulls out of the event

EA will not be holding its regular showcase at this year’s E3 event.

While the publisher will hold its EA Play broadcast as usual on June 7th, CEO Andrew Wilson won’t be taking his usual place on the conference stage at E3 this year.

“This year you’ll see less talk and more play, with an event entirely focused on the heartbeat of EA Play: our player communities and the games they love,” said EA in a blog post announcing their EA Play plans.

“We're skipping the press conference this year and are replacing it with multiple live streams that will air during the first two days of the event, bringing you more of what you've told us you want - more gameplay and insights from the teams making the games."

EA isn’t the first to pull out of holding its regular E3 conference. Sony announced last November that it would be forgoing the formalities, exploring various other options to showcase its upcoming releases.

Nintendo, meanwhile, has long since abandoned the idea of a traditional conference.

The EA Play event will be streamed from the weekend starting Friday, June 7th with content creators streaming live from the Hollywood Palladium. 


Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

