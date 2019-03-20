News

Angry Birds’ first AR outing is hitting Apple devices later this Spring

Angry Birds’ first AR outing is hitting Apple devices later this Spring
By , Staff Writer

Rovio’s first mixed-reality Angry Birds game is about to hit handheld via AR as well as on more VR devices.

Rovio first unveiled its collaboration with Resolution Games to create a mixed reality Angry Birds title for Magic Leap at the tail end of 2018. Angry Birds: Isle of Pigs hit Oculus and the HTC Vive at the start of the year, but it’s not nearly through quite yet.

Now, by utilising ARKit, the game is set to hit iPhone and iPad devices in late Spring. Pre-orders for these handheld versions are now live.

Two birds, one stone

“We’re delighted to bring the beloved physics-based gameplay of Angry Birds to life through augmented reality," said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

“It’s an especially timely moment to bring our avian friends to mobile AR for the first time, as this year marks the tenth anniversary since the release of the first Angry Birds game.”

Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm added: “This game evokes the core of what makes AR gameplay truly AR.”

"With its engaging characters, classic Angry Birds slingshot gameplay and ability to move around the structures, it utilises the unique elements of Apple’s ARKit and showcases what AR gameplay is capable of, which is pretty amazing when you see it come to life.”

On top of Apple handhelds, Rovio also named two more virtual reality platforms for the bird-flinging franchise. Isle of Pigs is now available on Windows mixed reality headsets, with plans to release on PlayStation VR next week.

The new launches coincide with a sizeable content drop for existing platforms, including 13 new levels and a new boss.

“The response to the game so far has been very motivating," said Palm.

"We’ve been eager to get the game live on more platforms and are ready for more players to try their hand at the virtual slingshot.”


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Sep 20th, 2018

Angry Birds comes to Magic Leap One with Rovio and Resolution Games partnership

News Feb 8th, 2019

Rovio and Resolution Games partner for Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Feature Mar 12th, 2019

Here’s how much money Rovio’s mobile games are making

News Dec 19th, 2018

Rovio is bringing Angry Birds to virtual reality in 2019 with Isle of Pigs

News Nov 30th, 2018

Angry Birds creator Rovio snaps up Finnish dev PlayRaven

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies