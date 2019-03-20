Angry Birds’ first AR outing is hitting Apple devices later this Spring

Rovio’s first mixed-reality Angry Birds game is about to hit handheld via AR as well as on more VR devices.

Rovio first unveiled its collaboration with Resolution Games to create a mixed reality Angry Birds title for Magic Leap at the tail end of 2018. Angry Birds: Isle of Pigs hit Oculus and the HTC Vive at the start of the year, but it’s not nearly through quite yet.

Now, by utilising ARKit, the game is set to hit iPhone and iPad devices in late Spring. Pre-orders for these handheld versions are now live.

Two birds, one stone

“We’re delighted to bring the beloved physics-based gameplay of Angry Birds to life through augmented reality," said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

“It’s an especially timely moment to bring our avian friends to mobile AR for the first time, as this year marks the tenth anniversary since the release of the first Angry Birds game.”

Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm added: “This game evokes the core of what makes AR gameplay truly AR.”

"With its engaging characters, classic Angry Birds slingshot gameplay and ability to move around the structures, it utilises the unique elements of Apple’s ARKit and showcases what AR gameplay is capable of, which is pretty amazing when you see it come to life.”

On top of Apple handhelds, Rovio also named two more virtual reality platforms for the bird-flinging franchise. Isle of Pigs is now available on Windows mixed reality headsets, with plans to release on PlayStation VR next week.

The new launches coincide with a sizeable content drop for existing platforms, including 13 new levels and a new boss.

“The response to the game so far has been very motivating," said Palm.

"We’ve been eager to get the game live on more platforms and are ready for more players to try their hand at the virtual slingshot.”