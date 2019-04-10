IronSource claims $900m run-rate for 2019 as it eyes up acquisitions and IPO

Ad tech company IronSource says it’s on track to hit $900 million in revenue by the end of 2019.

Speaking to Reuters, the firm said it will double its sales this year. To help power its strong growth, the company is on the hunt for acquisitions that could be worth “hundreds of millions of dollars”.

Such M&A activity will be focused on areas such as analytics.

Going public?

On top of that, the company is considering an initial public offering, though the timing for one has yet to be set.

“For ad tech it is still a good question what is the best timing,” said IronSource chief revenue officer Omer Kaplan.

“There will be a few companies that will go public in 2019 and 2020 and we will go when we feel the timing is right.”

According to AppsFlyer’s Performance Index report for the second half of 2018, IronSource is one of a select few premium SDK networks in the games space that are slowly making inroads on the Facebook and Google advertising duopoly.

In AppsFlyer’s ‘power rankings’, AppLovin is positioned in third behind Facebook and Google, but the report noted it’s facing increased competition from IronSource which hit fourth on the list above Unity Ads.

Over the last six months, IronSource has launched a number of tools, including User Ad Revenue, a playable ads bug testing tool, a ROAS Optimiser and an A/B testing tool for ad monetisation.

