Sonic the Hedgehog movie delayed

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has had its November release date pushed back to February 2020.

The first trailer for the film landed on April 30th, but many fans ridiculed Sonic’s character design.

Gotta go slower

Following the less-than-stellar reception, the film’s director Jeff Fowler announced on Twitter that changes would be made to the blue blur’s look.

Today Fowler announced that the movie has been delayed until February 14th 2020 as the production team was “taking a little more time to make Sonic just right”.

He also used the hashtag ‘no VFX artists were harmed in the making of this movie”.