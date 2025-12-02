Sonic the Hedgehog gets a fifth movie slated for December 2028

Sonic the Hedgehog has two more movies in the works.

A new spinoff has been confirmed for 2028.

The news comes almost one year on from the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theatres, which drew further inspiration from the Sonic games with the introduction of Shadow and Maria. It was among the 10 most lucrative films of 2024 and helped push the movie franchise beyond $1 billion in revenue.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 was already confirmed for 2027, and according to Variety, a spinoff movie is now slated for 2028.

Transmedia at full throttle

Paramount’s untitled "Sonic Universe Event Film" is expected to release on December 22nd, 2028, based on its current calendar. This would follow shortly after an untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film that November.

After a controversial first look at the hedgehog’s CGI design, the original Sonic the Hedgehog film was delayed to rework his appearance. The film went on to be a hit in 2020, surpassing $200 million in its first 10 days.

The game franchise, now a multi-film blockbuster, also broadened its transmedia scope with a Knuckles TV series in 2024.

Meanwhile, the new spinoff movie will be the fifth series entry in cinemas.

Earlier this year, Rovio's head of beacon growth Veli Kiviaho spoke of the film series’ potential to feed back into Sonic games - namely Sonic Rumble. He called this "an excellent time to work with the IP".

