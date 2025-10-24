Sonic Rumble braces for new November 5th release date

Sonic Rumble has a new release date, set for a November 5th launch.

Sonic Rumble was originally planned to launch last winter, then in the spring, and finally this November.

After multiple delays, party battle royale Sonic Rumble is now scheduled for a November 5th launch.

Sega’s mobile title was originally planned to launch last winter, but has seen a series of delays.

Even after receiving a precise release date of May 8th, 2025, and after hosting a crossover event for soft launch players as it geared up for full release, a last-minute delay was announced just one week before the expected global date.

At that time, more than 1.4 million people had already pre-registered. The delay was indefinite with no new release window given, as Sega stated it needed more time to work on developing more new features that could "fundamentally reshape the game".

Not quite Sonic speed

Following the indefinite delay, Sega’s financial outlook suggested it still planned to launch Sonic Rumble in 2025. This plan was later confirmed with a proposed November release, now further solidified as November 5th.

The title leverages Rovio’s mobile expertise and Western market experience. While Sega has developed the game, Rovio has served as the "go-to market strategist" working with creators and involving itself in product support and technology.

The initial delay was based on player feedback, which provided an opportunity to refine Sonic Rumble for mobile with the addition of Quick Rumble for shorter play sessions and Rival Rank to attract competitive players.

When we spoke with Rovio head of beacon growth Veli Kiviaho this spring, he assured that the delay to May was to develop features like these, rather than the result of any glaring issues.

When the game was delayed again, the Sonic Rumble team suggested this was to "build the kind of high-quality, long-lasting Sonic game our players deserve".

Sonic Rumble itself is a 32-player battle royale featuring characters from across the Sonic series in Stumble Guys-esque races.

With the global release finally around the corner, the team has announced: "We've been waiting a long time to share this, and the moment is finally here. Sonic Rumble launches globally on November 5th. Join Sonic in this intense arcade royale game set in Dr Eggman's diabolical Toy World."