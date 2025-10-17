Sonic Rumble set to launch this November

Pre-registrations are now open on both PC and mobile platforms.

The 32-player battle royale pits Sonic characters against each other to be the last one standing.

The game was delayed multiple times before receiving its new November 2025 window.

Set in a toy world built by Dr Eggman, Sonic Rumble offers chaotic obstacle-course gameplay.

Sega has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Sonic Rumble which is set to release in November 2025.

The upcoming title is set to be the company's first multiplayer Sonic game and is currently open for pre-registration on PC and mobile.

The gameplay features a fast-paced competitive battle royale where players compete as Sonic characters to be the last one standing.

This comes after Sega previously postponed the 32-player battle royale from winter to spring, then delayed it indefinitely just one week before the rescheduled release in May.

Before the latest delay, Rovio’s head of beacon growth, Veli Kiviaho, said the team was still optimising Sonic Rumble to run smoothly on mid-tier devices, noting it already performed well on high-end hardware.

Squad-based competition

In Sonic Rumble, players can form four-person squads to compete globally as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Dr Eggman, and more.

Set in a toy world created by Dr Eggman, the game features customisable characters navigating challenging obstacle courses and arenas. The new trailer revealed a wide roster of returning characters.

Moreover, it showcased a more dynamic core by adding obstructive skills, friend-based Crews for timed events and rewards, alongside new stages and modes.

Progression and rewards have been overhauled, making it easier to unlock cosmetics and abilities. Expanded ranks and simplified achievements aim to support steady, gradual progress.