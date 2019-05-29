News

Former Rockstar executive allegedly sexually harassed new employee in 2014

By , Staff Writer

A former executive at Rockstar Games has been accused of groping an ex-designer.

Jeronimo Barrera, who left the company earlier this year to pursue interests in the wider games industry, has been accused of violent, aggressive behaviour towards Rockstar employees in a new report by Kotaku.

According to multiple sources, the former vice president of product development was notorious for screaming at employees and was described as frequently “abrasive” and “volatile”.

Several commenters shared an anecdote claiming Barrera had tackled a designer in a bush under the influence. Others recalled a story where the company had to assure new QA testers that they were still employed after Barrera “fired” them at a dinner party.

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

