Former Rockstar executive allegedly sexually harassed new employee in 2014

A former executive at Rockstar Games has been accused of groping an ex-designer.

Jeronimo Barrera, who left the company earlier this year to pursue interests in the wider games industry, has been accused of violent, aggressive behaviour towards Rockstar employees in a new report by Kotaku.

According to multiple sources, the former vice president of product development was notorious for screaming at employees and was described as frequently “abrasive” and “volatile”.

Several commenters shared an anecdote claiming Barrera had tackled a designer in a bush under the influence. Others recalled a story where the company had to assure new QA testers that they were still employed after Barrera “fired” them at a dinner party.

