BlueStacks Inside SDK lets mobile devs release games on PC

Bluestacks has soft-launched a new SDK that lets mobile games developers release their titles on PC platforms Steam and Discord.

As reported by Gamesbeat, BlueStacks Inside, the one-step SDK is designed to make it as easy as possible to bring games to desktop.

Microtransactions

In-game purchases can be made through the Steam Wallet, while Inside also gives devs access to Steam features such as the Community Hub, promotions, curators and collections. BlueStacks will take a cut of all in-game purchases.

Early partners for the initiative include FunPlus, Fabled Game Studio and KOG.

“What we see is that the BlueStacks and Steam audiences overlap almost completely. So the partnership gives gamers access to the entire Android gaming library right on their PCs,” said BlueStacks CEO Rosen Sharma.

“We eliminate the need for separate development teams just to bring mobile games to a PC audience. When published with BlueStacks, a player downloading the game through Steam gets the full game experience. It isn’t BlueStacks. It isn’t Steam. It’s a PC game.”