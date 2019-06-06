News

BlueStacks Inside SDK lets mobile devs release games on PC

BlueStacks Inside SDK lets mobile devs release games on PC
By , Senior Editor

Bluestacks has soft-launched a new SDK that lets mobile games developers release their titles on PC platforms Steam and Discord.

As reported by Gamesbeat, BlueStacks Inside, the one-step SDK is designed to make it as easy as possible to bring games to desktop.

Microtransactions

In-game purchases can be made through the Steam Wallet, while Inside also gives devs access to Steam features such as the Community Hub, promotions, curators and collections. BlueStacks will take a cut of all in-game purchases.

Early partners for the initiative include FunPlus, Fabled Game Studio and KOG.

“What we see is that the BlueStacks and Steam audiences overlap almost completely. So the partnership gives gamers access to the entire Android gaming library right on their PCs,” said BlueStacks CEO Rosen Sharma.

“We eliminate the need for separate development teams just to bring mobile games to a PC audience. When published with BlueStacks, a player downloading the game through Steam gets the full game experience. It isn’t BlueStacks. It isn’t Steam. It’s a PC game.”


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Interview Sep 19th, 2018

The surprising successes of PC-based Android gaming platform BlueStacks

News Sep 22nd, 2016

BlueStacks integrates Facebook Live streaming into its Android-to-PC platform

News Apr 7th, 2016

BlueStacks' Twitch integration provides wire-free Android game streaming from your PC

News Jul 23rd, 2014

GamePop primes for the big time with $13 million round led by Samsung Ventures

1 News Mar 18th, 2014

Ubisoft, Warner Bros., and GREE back BlueStacks GamePop

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies