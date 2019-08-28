News

Hyper-casual competitive gaming platform Ready secures $5 million in seed funding round led by Bitkraft

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 28th, 2019 investment Bitkraft Esports Ventures
Ready 		$5m
Hyper-casual competitive gaming platform Ready secures $5 million in seed funding round led by Bitkraft
By , Staff Writer

Hyper-casual competitive gaming platform Ready has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Bitkraft Esports Ventures.

There was participation from new investors including venture capital company Comcast Ventures and private investment firm Eldridge Industries.

About Ready

Ready was founded in 2016 and is the studio behind the world’s most active competitive platform for casual mobile games, The Ready Games. Currently the app is only available in the US and Canada.

In the last six months the company has produced 130 game tournaments through its Ready Maker development platform. It releases new hyper-casual games every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with one secret title over the weekend.

The company plans to use its funding to grow its audience of engaged players. However its focus remains in North America, with the potential to expand internationally in the future.

“We’re expanding our user acquisition team and increasing our ad budgets,” Ready founder and CEO David Bennahum told PocketGamer.biz.

“We’re going to experiment with more ad creative - including playable samples of the Ready Games. We will also expand prizing formats, game formats and a peer-to-peer tournament option where you compete against your friends.

“For now, we are focused on North America but are keeping our eyes on international expansion, especially because we’ve received many requests from publishers to partner and do so.”

Learn more about hyper-casual on the Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on October 1st and 2nd.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written for Gamepur as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 26th, 2019

Strafe gets $3 million in seed funding for esports companion app

News Jul 17th, 2019

Pixion Games raises $2 million to fund mobile esports development

News Jul 5th, 2019

Crazy Labs investing $500,000 in hyper-casual indie developers

News Apr 18th, 2019

Will Smith headlines $46 million funding round for esports group Gen.G

News May 29th, 2018

Casual mobile games publisher Voodoo raises $200 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies