Hyper-casual competitive gaming platform Ready secures $5 million in seed funding round led by Bitkraft

Hyper-casual competitive gaming platform Ready has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Bitkraft Esports Ventures.

There was participation from new investors including venture capital company Comcast Ventures and private investment firm Eldridge Industries.

About Ready

Ready was founded in 2016 and is the studio behind the world’s most active competitive platform for casual mobile games, The Ready Games. Currently the app is only available in the US and Canada.

In the last six months the company has produced 130 game tournaments through its Ready Maker development platform. It releases new hyper-casual games every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with one secret title over the weekend.

The company plans to use its funding to grow its audience of engaged players. However its focus remains in North America, with the potential to expand internationally in the future.

“We’re expanding our user acquisition team and increasing our ad budgets,” Ready founder and CEO David Bennahum told PocketGamer.biz.

“We’re going to experiment with more ad creative - including playable samples of the Ready Games. We will also expand prizing formats, game formats and a peer-to-peer tournament option where you compete against your friends.

“For now, we are focused on North America but are keeping our eyes on international expansion, especially because we’ve received many requests from publishers to partner and do so.”

