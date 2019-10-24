Mobile games boost My.Games' revenues 27% in Q3 2019

Publishing firm My.Games has earned $119 million in Q3 2019.

The company has seen an increase of 27 per cent year-on-year in Q3.

The revenue increase has come from free-to-play titles on PC and console. However, the majority of growth has come from the company’s mobile games.

The Russian publisher closed out Q2 2019 with $117 million, meaning the firm has earned $2 million more in the third quarter of the year.

Left to Survive, Love Sick: Interactive stories and Hustle Castle have proven to be strong performing titles, the latter of which has accumulated 50 million downloads year-to-date.

However, the company’s action mobile game War Robots achieved 133 million lifetime installs and an increase in revenue.

“We had a strong third quarter for My.Games in 2019 and are delighted with our progress worldwide,” said My.Games CEO Vasiliy Maguryan.

“Our games are now being played in more than 190 countries, with the US, Germany and Japan becoming our largest markets outside Russia. We are looking forward to a strong Q4, marking the end to a fantastic year for My.Games.”

Looking to the future

The firm is planning the launch of the My.Games store for Q4, the new android-based store was Initially announced at Gamescom.

On top of this, the company is preparing for the launch of its PC game Lost Ark in Russia. Earlier this week My.Games launched the first-ever stand-alone game - for the hit TV show - American Dad: Apocalypse Soon.

A new partnership was formed between My.Games and iDreamSky in Q3, this will lead to the Russian firm’s titles being localised in China.

“We expect this positive trend to continue into Q4 and beyond. Our new releases and future projects reflect our ambitions to be global players. By 2022 the goal is to draw 80% of our revenue from international markets,” said Maguryan.