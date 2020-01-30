Coin Master was the top-earning mobile title in Europe in 2019

Moon Active's Coin Master was the top-grossing mobile game in Europe in 2019 according to Sensor Tower.

The title pulled in $211 million, likely helped by its 16.7 million downloads worldwide. The game had earned $500 million by October 2019.

It topped competition such as King and Supercell which generated $206.8 million and $182.8 million for Candy Crush Saga and Clash of Clans respectfully.

Overall, the amount of money generated by mobile games in Europe increased by 14.6 per cent year-on-year to $7.4 billion. $4.2 billion was spent by Google Play users while the other $3.3 billion came from the App Store.

Download domination

In terms of downloads, Supercell reigned supreme with Brawl Stars as it was installed 56.5 million times since its December 2018 launch. Good Job Games claimed second and third place with Color Bump 3D and Fun Race 3D respectively.

Activision and Tencent's mobile adaptation of Call of Duty was a hit last year, not only was it the fourth most downloaded game in Europe with 48.9 million installs, it was the winner of Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2019.

Across both the App Store and Google Play, there was a combined total for downloads of 10.4 billion - an increase of 9.5 per cent year on year. Individually, the App Store and Google Play had 2.3 billion and 8.2 billion installs respectively.