News

The BBC launches its first online mobile game for children

The BBC launches its first online mobile game for children
By , Staff Writer

The BBC has launched its first online multiplayer game for mobile devices.

Nightfall is available through both the App Store and Google Play, and can also be played in browser on the BBC website. An original IP, the game is totally free to play and aimed at children. It encourages players to work together to overcome their enemies.

A safe place

As the game is aimed at children, the company has aimed to make the game's environment as safe as possible - there are no microtransactions or loot boxes. Players are also blocked from sharing personal information with other users.

"Nightfall is a wonderful new game that puts collaboration before competition, giving young gamers the opportunity to team up and work together to defeat the enemy characters," said BBC children's and education director Alice Webb.

"It's also been designed with safety at its heart - we've carefully built this game in such a way that children can feel free to play, explore and have fun with their friends online while their parents can have confidence that they're doing so in a safe and secure environment."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Aug 6th, 2018

Bandai Namco soft-launches Doctor Who collectible card game on Android

News Oct 24th, 2013

TVs are now the second screen, says BBC future tech guru John Howard

News Nov 8th, 2019

Roblox survey says 60% of teens don’t report inappropriate online behaviour to parents

News Nov 4th, 2019

Overwatch 2 officially announced at BlizzCon 2019

Special Report Nov 1st, 2019

Preteens start with tablets and move to console

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies