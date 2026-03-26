Sybo adds permanent competitive race mode to Subway Surfers after player demand

The feature follows strong player demand after a limited-time multiplayer test in 2025

Showdown adds competitive progression and rewards to the endless runner formula

Update launches globally on March 30th alongside the Easter Ireland season event

Sybo has launched a permanent competitive race mode in Subway Surfers to mark one of the game’s most significant gameplay updates since its launch in 2012.

The new feature, called Showdown, will roll out globally on March 30th, allowing players to compete directly against one another in real-time races designed around scoring points and earning progression rewards.

Sybo said Showdown builds on strong community response to a limited-time competitive mode previously introduced during the game’s collaboration with Brawl Stars in 2025.

The new permanent version allows up to six players to race simultaneously through fast-paced runs where timing, positioning, and power-up usage influence the final result.

Multiplayer expansion

During races, players can collect Mystery Boxes that grant abilities capable of disrupting opponents or creating comeback opportunities, adding a more strategic layer to the traditional endless runner formula.

The update will launch alongside the game’s Easter Ireland season, running from March 30th to April 19th, with limited-time rewards including a new character called Lily and themed progression items.

“Our community has been asking for a multiplayer mode, and after seeing the incredible response to the limited-time version during our collaboration with Brawl Stars, we knew it was time to bring a permanent competitive experience to the game,” said Sybo CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig.

“Showdown adds an entirely new layer of excitement to Subway Surfers while preserving the fast-paced gameplay our players know and love.”