Subway Surfers City runs towards $2m in player spending in two months

Subway Surfers City has made $1.9 million in player spending in two months globally.

The original Subway Surfers has made $882,000 since the new game's release, but continues to benefit from a larger install base.

Subway Surfers follow-up Subway Surfers City has made $1.9 million in gross player spending in two months since global launch.

Sybo’s new endless runner released worldwide on February 26th after years in soft launch. According to AppMagic data, it has generated $1m on Google Play and $881,000 on the App Store since going global.

Its total earnings are likely higher when including ad revenue, with estimates placing total installs at approximately 27m. These millions of players are shown ads in-game, can pay to remove them, or can opt in to watch extra ads for rewards.

Spending vs downloads

Subway Surfers City is an endless runner featuring new game mechanics, abilities and challenges that differ from the original. Following the huge success of the original Subway Surfers, the follow-up has been called the "second chapter" by building upon the 2012 classic.

The game is set in Subway City with various districts for players to race through. It boasts upgraded animations, unseen environments and a higher level of challenge.

The game reached over 7m pre-registrations and upon global launch, spending immediately surged to $45,000 on day one. While countries like the UK and Canada have had access to the title since July 2024, spending was extremely limited before the global release, averaging around $500 per day.

Daily spend continued to grow to a peak of $74,000 on February 28th but fell in March to an average of $39,000 per day. This has further fallen to an average of $19,000 so far in April, with a monthly low of $15,000 on April 20th and a peak of $25,000 on the 22nd.

Despite declining since launch, Subway Surfers City has generated more in player spending than the original Subway Surfers over the past two months. The classic title has made $882,000 between the major stores since City’s release, or 47% of the new game’s player spending.

Both games have established their highest-spending audiences in the US, with 32% of City's player spending revenue coming from the region and 55% of the original Subway Surfers'.

India leads downloads for both games, and the original still has the benefit of its larger install base. Subway Surfers has achieved more than 4.5 billion downloads over its lifetime, making it one of the most-downloaded games of all time. That’s 167 times as many installs as the new runner, and it maintains over 100m monthly users. This is a much larger base for generating ad revenue.

"Subway Surfers City is designed as a complementary experience to the original Subway Surfers, with thoughtfully crafted, unique gameplay that we’re confident will resonate with players," Sybo studio director Rafael Rodrigues told PocketGamer.biz when Subway Surfers City pre-registrations went live.

"We understand that the best spinoffs stem from genuine community demand and we’re excited for both legacy and new players alike to experience the Subway Surfers universe through an entirely new lens."