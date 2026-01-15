Subway Surfers City opens pre-registrations ahead of February launch

Subway Surfers City will launch on February 26th, 2026.

The title will feature new locations, hoverboards and mechanics.

Subway Surfers maker Sybo is set to launch a new entry in the series, Subway Surfers City, on February 26th.

The new endless runner reimagines the 2012 classic with new gameplay mechanics, modes, environments, and a fresh artstyle.

Described as the IP’s "next chapter", Subway Surfers City has opened for pre-registration today and will be made available on iOS and Android.

Modes, mechanics, and locales

Subway Surfers is among the most-downloaded mobile games in history, having surpassed 4.5 billion lifetime installs last year. It’s maintained a monthly active userbase of between 100 million and 150m and continues to rank highly in annual download charts even 14 years on from release.

Now, Sybo has confirmed a follow-up title set in a multicultural megalopolis, launching with four distinct areas: The Docks, Southline, Sunrise Boulevard and Delorean Park.

Each new season will add more neighbourhoods, characters, hoverboards and outfits.

Gameplay will span three modes, including a classic endless runner experience where players will aim for high scores and look to discover new paths as they play. City Tour is a finite mode where levels have distinct goals and missions, while Events will bring a rotation of trials designed to test players’ skills.

Meanwhile, new in-game mechanics will include a bouncy shield, a stomp move to uncover hidden secrets, and speed pads.

"At its core, Subway Surfers City is the next chapter of Subway Surfers’ nearly 15-year-long legacy," said Sybo CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig.

"Subway Surfers continues to experience remarkable success year after year, and we’re thrilled to now provide players with an entirely new way to interact with the IP. Subway Surfers City stars reimagined fan-favourite characters, while simultaneously introducing never-before-seen content and mechanics.

"It’s a balance of the classic game our players know and love, with a fresh vibrancy that brings the crew’s universe to life in a whole new way."

The upcoming launch follows shortly after Subway Surfers+ released on Apple Arcade.