Hot Five: HQ Trivia lives on, GDC 2020 not cancelled, and Huuuge Games goes non-casino

5. Multiplayer shooter Forces of Freedom has shut down

After three years in development and soft launch testing, contemporary mobile shooter Forces of Freedom has closed down.

Despite over 20 million downloads, the game couldn't generate enough revenue to keep going, although it's hoped a premium version of the game will now be released.

4. Esports firm Tempo Storm raises $3.3 million to launch a game

Esports team Tempo Storm has raised $3.3 million from Galaxy EOS VC Fund to fund The Bazaar, a card-battler game, and build out its Game Changers franchise.

3. Huuuge Games teams up with Double Star to release Bow Land

Best known for its social casino games such as Huuuge Casino, innovative outfit Huuuge Games is now using its experience and resources to publish more traditional mobile games.

One such is roguelike actioneer Bow Land, which is currently in soft launch testing.

2. GDC 2020 will go ahead with heavy restrictions for Chinese companies

Despite Sony and Amazon pulling out, GDC 2020 will go ahead, albeit without anyone flying in from China. Chinese companies will be able to send non-Chinese staff.

Ant to ensure all exhibitors and guests are safe, the Moscone Centre in San Francisco will have disinfecting electrostatic sprayers in populated areas. Equipment and common surfaces such as microphones, doorknobs, and light switches will be wiped down regularly.

1. HQ Trivia has seemingly risen from the dead

Despite - or maybe because of its - chaotic final broadcast, it appears that synchronous quiz game HQ Trivia has been saved.

HQ Trivia's founder Rus Yusupov commented: "I spent the weekend on the phone finding a new buyer and do right by everyone".

"We have found a new home for HQ, with a company that wants to keep it running. All employees, contractors and players are top priority. Severance will be paid and you will be able to cash out.

"Not a done deal yet, but I'm optimistic.