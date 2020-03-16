Supercell quietly soft-launches casual match-3 puzzler Hay Day Pop

Supercell has quietly soft-launched a casual game based on its farming game Hay Day called Hay Day Pop.

The game is currently available in Australia, Finland, and New Zealand. It appears to be available on iOS.

In a break from Supercell's usual fare, Hay Day Pop is a match-3 puzzler where players tap connected blocks to clear screens and score points.

There does also appear to be a base-building element, as players can build up their farm with various animals and attractions.

Down on the farm

Events are planned, themed around various seasons with new objectives each month. Hay Day Pop will also be playable offline.

Supercell most recently soft-launched Rush Wars, which was revealed back in August 2019. It was canned not long after in November 2019 as the developer struggled to make the game "as fun as we would like".

The company's other games, however, have seen continued success. Clash of Clans generated its most revenue ever for a single month in December 2019, and Brawl Stars was just made available in China.