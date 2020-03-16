News

Supercell quietly soft-launches casual match-3 puzzler Hay Day Pop

Supercell quietly soft-launches casual match-3 puzzler Hay Day Pop
By , Editor

Supercell has quietly soft-launched a casual game based on its farming game Hay Day called Hay Day Pop.

The game is currently available in Australia, Finland, and New Zealand. It appears to be available on iOS.

In a break from Supercell's usual fare, Hay Day Pop is a match-3 puzzler where players tap connected blocks to clear screens and score points.

There does also appear to be a base-building element, as players can build up their farm with various animals and attractions.

Down on the farm

Events are planned, themed around various seasons with new objectives each month. Hay Day Pop will also be playable offline.

Supercell most recently soft-launched Rush Wars, which was revealed back in August 2019. It was canned not long after in November 2019 as the developer struggled to make the game "as fun as we would like".

The company's other games, however, have seen continued success. Clash of Clans generated its most revenue ever for a single month in December 2019, and Brawl Stars was just made available in China.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News Nov 5th, 2019

Supercell cans Rush Wars

as The Charticle Aug 26th, 2019

As Rush Wars hits soft launch, how are Supercell’s other games doing?

News Aug 24th, 2019

Supercell teases new mobile game Rush Wars

1 as News Jul 22nd, 2019

Supercell pulls games out of Vietnam in face of regulations

News May 21st, 2019

Sweet Escapes is the first independent release from Supercell-backed Redemption Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies