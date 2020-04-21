News

Epic Games partners with US rapper Travis Scott for Fortnite virtual tour

April 21st, 2020 partnership Epic Games Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

Epic Games has partnered with US rapper Travis Scott for an in-game concert within Fortnite.

Described as a "musical journey", the Astronomical event will see the artist premiere his new track in-game and headline a virtual concert across three days this week.

Starting from April 21st, players can unlock free gear themed for the event by completing Astronomical challenges, including a skin based off Travis Scott himself.

This is not the first time Fortnite has collaborated with musicians for an in-game concert. Last February, American DJ Marshmello played a set from his catalogue that attracted more than 10 million concurrent players worldwide.

"Other-worldly"

"Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite," said Epic in a blog post.

"To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we're setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it."

Anyone interested in attending one of the Travis Scott gigs has been advised to login to the game 30 minutes prior to the start of the show to secure a spot.

Epic recently unveiled details of its collaboration with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Games on its upcoming mobile game Spyjinx.

