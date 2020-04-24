News

Transcend Fund raises $50 million for games companies

Transcend Fund raises $50 million for games companies
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Investment firm Transcend has raised $50m to put behind early-stage games companies.

As reported by GamesBeat, this cash will be used for firms around the world. Transcend will be doling out cash between $200,000 and $2 million to companies who are in their seed or Series-A funding stage founds.

"I've been intending to do this for as long as I can remember, but doing it professionally as a fund manager is new for me," said Transcend's MD Shanti Bergel.

"It's a lot like starting a game company. We'll be a global fund, not geographically bound and focused on the early stage."

More players than ever

Bergel also says that the advent of more games platforms, as well as cross-play, means that more people will be playing than ever before.

"Even the largest franchises in the industry are often carefully targeted to appeal to narrowly defined interest groups and designs with the broadest appeal tend to be just as easy to put down as they are to pick up," he said.

"Crafting experiences that are not only beloved for years but approachable, deep, and meaningful is extraordinarily difficult. But, the opportunity to transcend those boundaries is the very real promise of now. It is also the origin and namesake of our new firm."

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Apr 23rd, 2020

Finnish studio Reworks raises $4.3 million led by EQT Ventures

News Mar 26th, 2020

Tribe Gaming raises $1 million in funding for mobile esports growth

News Feb 27th, 2020

New studio FunCraft raises $1.8 million in funding

News Jan 10th, 2020

Hamburg to invest $2.2 million into local games industry over next four years

News Dec 6th, 2019

Wildlife Studios secures $60 million investment to focus on talent acquisition

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies