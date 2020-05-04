Sega Europe, Tencent, King, Nordeus and NCSOFT all join the talented lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

There are exactly five weeks to go before Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live! The team has been busy making sure we have a fantastic line-up of top industry speakers to entertain you.

There are many reasons to be excited about our conference: Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 (Monday, June 8 - Friday, June 12). But the 10 digital tracks packed with top industry talent is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. There's so much to learn about the business of making and selling games from the 200+ speakers who are planning to take part.

There'll be a gigantic 50+ hours of content, over 90 sessions, featuring some of the hottest industry talent on the planet. What makes this even better is that each of the sessions is recorded, so not only can you watch their amazing talks and panels, but you will also get access to everything on demand so you won’t miss a word that happens in one of the tracks you can't join live. There are now over 70 speaker names confirmed, from the likes of Tencent, SEGA Europe, King, NCSOFT, Gameloft, Agnitio Capital and many more.- check out the latest reveals below. And then remember to grab your ticket to ensure to you don’t miss out (click here to get your 10% discount online this week!). Prices rise at the end of this week.

For the latest information on the speaker line-up and the schedule as it comes together, please bookmark the official website.

We're inviting anyone interested in speaking at PGC Digital #2 to get in touch! If you'd like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or panel debate, we'd love to hear from you - submit your proposal here.

We are also seeking speakers for our live events later this year, including Helsinki and Jordan, so be sure to submit your proposal as soon as possible.

(If you've seen a great speaker at another event and would like to suggest them to us, or you want to request a topic for us to get on the schedule next time, there's a form for that too.)

Join 1000+ attendees online in June

If the first incredible online event in April is anything to go by, we're expecting over 1,000 people to join us. Roughly 70% of them will be involved in game creation (indies, developers, publisher), and they'll come from around the world: over 60 countries will be represented. We're bracing ourselves for 2,600 meetings to be scheduled. As well as the talks, panels, round-tables and meeting system, remember there are top fringe events to join as well. Pre-application is essential:

Meet investors in a specially curated Investor Connector session.

Developer and publishers connect in the hand-picked Publisher SpeedMatch session.

Indies can win prizes and press coverage when they present their games in the Big Indie Pitch.