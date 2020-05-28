News

BAFTA Breakthrough applications are now open

By , Staff Writer

BAFTA Breakthrough applications for both the UK and the US are now open.

The Breakthrough scheme was created as a way to support upcoming talent across the film, games and television industries.

As described on its website: "BAFTA gives talented individuals bespoke support at their critical 'breakthrough' career moment, enabling them to build on their success and ensuring their continued development in their chosen field."

It is free to apply for those who are eligible for the BAFTA Breakthrough programme.

Breaking out

Each year, up to 20 talented individuals are chosen to be mentored and supported in the UK as part of BAFTA Breakthrough UK – formerly known as BAFTA Breakthrough Brits.

Those who are selected are granted non-voting BAFTA membership for one year and are invited to various events and screenings. Furthermore, UK honourees are welcomed to the members' lounge in Piccadilly, London.

However, for the first time, the scheme will jump across the pond to the US. This year, up to 10 individuals from film, games and television will be selected, and receive a wealth of support.

Much like the UK, American honourees will get a year of tailored support and guidance, as well as being connected to British and global creative industries. Moreover, they will receive BAFTA membership and event invitations, access to the professional development event schedule and opportunities not in the US but the UK too.

The Breakthrough scheme will also take on entrants from China and India, though submission forms for these regions are not yet available.


