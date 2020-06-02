Activision delays Call of Duty: Mobile season 7 in support of #BlackLivesMatter

Activision has chosen to delay the launch of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

As announced via Twitter (below), the launch dates for both Call of Duty: Mobile, Modern Warfare and Warzone seasons have been pushed back as "it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard."

"While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time," said Activision.

A show of support

Activision is not the first games company to voice its support for #BlackLivesMatter. Many companies have openly backed the campaign, such as Warner Bros and Marvel Entertainment. As have numerous influencers and streamers, all of which have called for equality, and some have said: "to be silent is to be complicit."

On top of this, pro-streamer Ninja has implored people to not be blinded by riots and looters but to remember what this is all truly about – "Police brutality, racism, and the murder of George Floyd."

Furthermore, Call of Duty is not the first game's product to see a push back. Electronic Arts have postponed its official announcement of Madden 21, and Sony has delayed its PS5 reveal event that was scheduled for June 4th.

If you are looking for ways to support the movement and those affected, you can donate to the Black Lives Matter movement here. There's also a collection of resources, petitions, and other places to donate collated here.