AppsFlyer forms a new partnership with Facebook Audience Network for UA data

By

AppsFlyer has formed a new partnership with Facebook Audience Network.

The first-to-market partnership will look at revenue earned by Facebook Audience Network users and the user acquisition source, which will allow app developers to better optimise user acquisitions strategies.

As a result, developers will have better tools to understand further what their users want. Therefore, they will gain an audience for the long run with a better understanding of generating revenue.

"We are excited to roll out this collaboration with Facebook Audience Network to bring additional value to our mutual customers," said AppsFlyer chief partner officer Elad Mashiach.

"This partnership is providing a significant foundation for marketers, and specifically gaming marketers, to perform precise optimisation. These marketers can now leverage their trusted attribution data to acquire the highest quality users and drive greater long-term revenue from each dollar spent."

"Gap in the market"

The data provided through the new partnership will allow companies to make informed decisions, rather than having a stab in the dark with incomplete information.

"Our new campaign-level measurement solution fulfils a critical gap in the market by helping marketers on our platform truly understand if their return on ad spend is both accurate and profitable," said Facebook Audience Network director of product management Mat Harris.

"With measurement being the precursor to optimisation, together with AppsFlyer, we've taken the initiative to create a product that helps game marketers and publishers understand the effectiveness of ad campaigns they run on the Audience Network platform.

"We're committed to helping game developers build sustainable businesses, and this represents another opportunity to provide them with accurate, granular insight and the right tool to grow and improve their business."

According to AppsFlyer, revenue generated by mobile games has increased by 35 per cent since February.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

