Bethesda and Gaea Mobile soft-launch Fallout Shelter Online

By , Staff Writer

Bethesda Studios and Gaea Mobile have soft-launched Fallout Shelter Online, the official sequel to Fallout Shelter.

The new free-to-play mobile title sees players acting as the Overseer for their own vault, before being given the freedom to customs, construct and upgrade the locations via resources found in the Wasteland.

Alongside the vault management feature that the series is known for, players are also able to recruit famous heroes from the Fallout series, build adventure teams, and take on familiar foes.

Fallout Shelter Online was revealed to be coming to the West earlier this year, after originally launching in China back in 2017. The game was developed by Gaea Mobile and Shengqu Games.

Gacha system

The biggest difference between the first Fallout Shelter title and its sequel is the introduction of gacha-style mechanics. The system will be utilised via microtransactions, allowing vault dwellers to purchase stronger heroes to aid in battle.

Fallout Shelter Online is available to download on Android across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and the Philippines.

Bethesda was unable to comment on the soft-launch when reached out to by PocketGamer.biz. 

We previously spoke to Bethesda's director of mobile Craig Lafferty, following the four-year anniversary of Fallout Shelter.

Meanwhile, Square Enix has joined forces with South Korean developer JSC and Gaea for its upcoming Final Fantasy XV mobile project.


Matthew Forde
