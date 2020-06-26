RuneScape subscriptions hit all-time high as Jagex revenues hit $137.6 million

British firm Jagex has reported a fifth consecutive year of growth as its revenues have seen an increase of 19.4 per cent to $137.6m (£110.9m).

Its operating profits also saw an increase as it grew 4.5 per cent to $60.3 million (£48.9 million). The company has attributed its growth to an all-time high for memberships of its RuneScape titles across both PC and mobile.

Old School RuneScape recorded its highest-ever daily active users count, and has been downloaded eight million times as of January 2020.

"Jagex continues its journey of growth and investment and 2019 was an extraordinary year as we welcomed more players to our living games of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape than ever before, taking the company over the £100m+ revenue mark for the first time in our history," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

"Attracting more players and, importantly, keeping our loyal gaming communities excited and engaged for the long-term speaks to the success of our living games ethos. This is the bedrock of our strategy and it is built on putting players first. In turn, this has attracted world-class talent to further bolster the amazing Jagex team and fuel further success.”

Continued investment

"Following record levels of investment in 2019, we continue to invest in improving the player experience and bringing the RuneScape universe to more players globally. Jagex is extremely robust and I'm excited about our prospects as, especially in these difficult times presented by the pandemic, we continue to connect and inspire players as we head towards the 20th anniversary of RuneScape in January 2021," said Mansell.

"We are also increasing investments in further growth, which will include our talent base, technology, new games, pursuing publishing opportunities and forging strong partnerships with like minded companies. It's an immense privilege to work alongside the talented people at Jagex, whose hard work and dedication, alongside our fantastic players, is the backbone of the company’s success."