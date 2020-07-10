News

AudioMob teams up with Targetspot for in-game audio ads

By

Audio ad solution company AudioMob has teamed up with digital audio advertising platform Targetspot.

The new partnership spans across the North America and European markets and will allow audio ads to play while a consumer is still playing the game. As such, the flow of gameplay is not disrupted, which makes for a better user experience.

"Rewarded audio advertising is an $18 billion opportunity in the US alone, and we are thrilled to be working together with Targetspot to tap into this audience and provide quality and non-intrusive ads, that serves everyone from advertiser to end-user," said AudioMob CEO and founder Christian Facey.

"Exciting development"

"This is an extremely exciting development within the audio advertising industry," said Targetspot UK managing director Adam Pattison.

"Audio content and advertising is at its best when it acts as a complementary experience to the consumer as they go about their day, whether that be during work or playtime. This format falls firmly within that category, and I cannot wait to see how brands embrace the medium and the new creative opportunities it provides."

In a guest article, Facey explained what opportunities are presented through betas.


