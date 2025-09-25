UMX Studio partners with Audiomob for in-game audio ads

Audiomob recently set up its MENA HQ on Yas Island with Abu Dhabi Gaming’s support.

Saudi-based developer and publisher UMX Studio has partnered with in-game audio advertising company Audiomob to integrate innovative ad solutions into games.

UMX told PocketGamer.biz that the collaboration is a strategic step in evolving its business model for the future. The company aims to leverage Audiomob's audio ads to engage with brands, which it believes open new opportunities for growth.

"In today's dynamic market, diversifying our strategies is key to long-term growth," said UMX Studio founder and CEO Ali Alharbi. "Collaborating with Audiomob gives us an opportunity to engage with new advertising formats that align with modern user expectations."

The news comes after Audiomob partnered with Abu Dhabi Gaming to open its MENA headquarters in the UAE earlier this year, citing the country’s subsidies, tech ecosystem, and talent pool.

Strategic moves

UMX Studio has been developing mobile games since 2014 with offices in India, Egypt and Riyadh. Last year, the company secured a $4.5 million investment from Jetapult to grow its portfolio and audience.

The publisher operates with a team of over 70 professionals covering roles from development and design to marketing, live ops and QA.

Earlier this year in June, the developer celebrated its 11 year anniversary, and we spoke to CEO and founder Ali Alharbi on the company's 11-year journey.

