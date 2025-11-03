Mad Hook partners with Audiomob to expand in-game audio monetisation

The collaboration marks a new monetisation channel for Mad Hook’s growing portfolio.

Mad Hook first connected with Audiomob at Pocket Gamer Connects three years ago.

Jordan-based developer and publisher Mad Hook has partnered with in-game audio advertising company Audiomob to open new revenue streams in games.

Mad Hook told PocketGamer.biz that it first crossed paths with Audiomob at our very own PGC event three years ago, which sparked the beginning of a lasting collaboration.

The company said the new partnership will support its current monetisation strategies while also creating an entirely new revenue stream for its games.

“We met Audiomob in PGC three years ago, and since then we have been working together," said Mad Hook CEO Hazim Al-Hanbali. “This partnership boosted our revenue and opened a new revenue stream for our games. We are very happy with this partnership."

Studio growth

Mad Hook was founded in Amman, Jordan in 2018 and has released more than 20 mobile titles, surpassing 80 million downloads.

Operating with a 28-person team, the studio is currently developing a new PlayStation project alongside two mobile titles, with selective use of AI for concept art and a growing interest in AR and VR technologies.

The Mad Hook team is heading to Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba from November 8th to 9th, 2025, led by CEO Hazim Al-Hanbali and Creative Director Ahmad Abo Al-Ruz.

The team will join industry leaders, developers, and publishers from across the region to discuss how MENA studios are developing games for a global audience.