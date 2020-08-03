Clipwire Games sees 500% increase in revenue since teaming with AppLovin

Mobile studio Clipwire Games has seen a 500 per cent increase in revenue since teaming up with AppLovin.

Best known for Bingo Story, which became the top-grossing game by a Canadian studio in the US, Clipwire Games formed a strategic partnership with AppLovin back in February 2020. Its main reason for wanting to partner with the California-based was growth, which it has achieved if its increased earnings are anything to go by.

"As the only major bingo game on the app store with unlimited free play, we are thrilled to see our user base for Bingo Story flourish. Since working with AppLovin, we've been able to fine-tune our user acquisition strategy. We've seen downloads increase four times from this time last year and hundreds of thousands of new daily active users (DAU) across our entire suite of games," said Clipwire Games CEO and founder Ritesh Khanna.

Strong investment

"We're thrilled to see the impact of our investment. The massive growth of Bingo Story over the past few months demonstrates how we're infusing our partner studios not just with financial support, but with strategic direction to build bigger, more impactful games that continue to engage players," said AppLovin vice president of corporate development Jordan Satok.

Earlier this year, AppLovin invested in Supercell-backed developer Redemption Games, although the terms of the deal were not disclosed.