News

Toon Blast smashes its way through $1 billion in lifetime revenue

Toon Blast smashes its way through $1 billion in lifetime revenue
By , Staff Writer

Peak Games' Toon Blast has exceeded $1 billion in lifetime revenue according to Sensor Tower.

The puzzle title was released in 2017 and served as a follow-up to Peak's other game, Toy Blast, which has amassed around $820 million in revenue. In August 2019, the Istanbul-based developer cracked $1 billion in player spending.

User spending has continued to increase year-on-year for Toon Blast, with H1 2020 earnings up by 12 per cent, likely due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Within its first year of release, Toon Blast managed to bring in $200 million.

Proving popular

The US has proven to be the most lucrative country for the game, as it accounts for 60 per cent of all earnings, or rather $204 million. Meanwhile, Japan and the UK come in at No.2 and No.3 respectively.

When it comes to downloads, Toon Blast has accumulated 113 million, a majority of which were generated in the US with 36.5 million at 32 per cent. As with revenue, Japan and the UK sit at second and third respectively.

The success that Peak Games has seen with Toon Blast will no doubt please its new owners, Zynga, who acquired the company earlier this year in a staggering deal worth $1.85 billion.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Aug 1st, 2019

Toy Blast dev Peak Games blasts past $1 billion in player spending

5 News Sep 7th, 2018

Toon Blast revenue rockets to $200 million in its first year

1 News Aug 20th, 2020

Update: Fall Guys clone 'Fall Gang: Knockout' accumulates 81,000 downloads before being removed from App Store

News Aug 18th, 2020

Simulation games had great revenue growth in H1 2020

as News Aug 18th, 2020

Pokemon Home captures $5.5 million in revenue across first six months

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies