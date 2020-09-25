Nier Reincarnation is coming to North America and Europe

Square Enix will bring its mobile title Nier Reincarnation to North America and Europe.

As revealed in a livestream, translated via Polygon, the game – based on the popular Nier franchise – has no release date yet.

Earlier this year, between July 29th and August 5th, a closed beta was held in Japan, though there were only 20,000 participants, split evenly between iOS and Android.

Reincarnated

In Nier Reincarnation, players will take control of a character named Mama, and will explore a land known as The Cage in search of "weapon's memory."

However, very few details have been given on who Mama is, or what The Cage is for that matter.

"The Cage is depicted in 3D, while weapon's memory is in 2D," said Nier Reincarnation director Daichi Matsukawa.

"Those weapon's memory, distorted, and whose fate was changed, need to be restored and the players will need to engage in battle in certain areas.

"But as for what exactly is The Cage and who is Mama, cannot be revealed here just yet, I'm afraid. This will be revealed little by little within the game."