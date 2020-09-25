News

Nier Reincarnation is coming to North America and Europe

Nier Reincarnation is coming to North America and Europe
By , Staff Writer

Square Enix will bring its mobile title Nier Reincarnation to North America and Europe.

As revealed in a livestream, translated via Polygon, the game – based on the popular Nier franchise – has no release date yet.

Earlier this year, between July 29th and August 5th, a closed beta was held in Japan, though there were only 20,000 participants, split evenly between iOS and Android.

Reincarnated

In Nier Reincarnation, players will take control of a character named Mama, and will explore a land known as The Cage in search of "weapon's memory."

However, very few details have been given on who Mama is, or what The Cage is for that matter.

"The Cage is depicted in 3D, while weapon's memory is in 2D," said Nier Reincarnation director Daichi Matsukawa.

"Those weapon's memory, distorted, and whose fate was changed, need to be restored and the players will need to engage in battle in certain areas.

"But as for what exactly is The Cage and who is Mama, cannot be revealed here just yet, I'm afraid. This will be revealed little by little within the game."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Jul 13th, 2020

Square Enix is holding a closed beta for NieR Re[in]carnation in Japan

as News Aug 25th, 2020

Square Enix experiences strong start to financial year, generating $818.2 million

News Jun 3rd, 2020

Update: Electronic Arts, Supercell, Team17, and Square Enix are making donations to support #BlackLivesMatter

as News May 29th, 2020

Square Enix branches out into "entertainment AI" with forming of new company

as News May 19th, 2020

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road faces delay due to the coronavirus

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies