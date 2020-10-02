News

Roblox could be preparing to go public

Roblox could be preparing to go public
By , Staff Writer

US games platform Roblox will prepare to go public with a new stock listing next year.

As reported by Reuters, the company would like to double its current valuation from $4 billion to $8 billion.

However, Roblox has a decision to make as to whether it goes public via a traditional IPO, or through a direct listing. Reportedly, the company will make a choice based on current market conditions.

It is worth noting that if Roblox went with a direct listing, new shares would not be sold and underwriting banks will have no impact on the pricing.

Building up

Earlier this year, Roblox raised $150 million in a Series G funding round. As a result, the games platform had an increased valuation of $4 billion.

Moreover, on its mobile front, the games platform has generated $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue as of June 2020. Furthermore, Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million by the end of the year.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Sep 24th, 2020

Roblox's Warner Music deal debuts with Ava Max record launch

Job News Sep 22nd, 2020

Roblox welcomes Andrea Wong to its board of directors

Job News Sep 3rd, 2020

Roblox hires Barbara Messing as its new chief marketing officer

News Jul 28th, 2020

Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million this year

News Jun 26th, 2020

Roblox Mobile hits $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies