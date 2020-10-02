Roblox could be preparing to go public

US games platform Roblox will prepare to go public with a new stock listing next year.

As reported by Reuters, the company would like to double its current valuation from $4 billion to $8 billion.

However, Roblox has a decision to make as to whether it goes public via a traditional IPO, or through a direct listing. Reportedly, the company will make a choice based on current market conditions.

It is worth noting that if Roblox went with a direct listing, new shares would not be sold and underwriting banks will have no impact on the pricing.

Building up

Earlier this year, Roblox raised $150 million in a Series G funding round. As a result, the games platform had an increased valuation of $4 billion.

Moreover, on its mobile front, the games platform has generated $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue as of June 2020. Furthermore, Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million by the end of the year.