Roblox could be preparing to go public

US games platform Roblox will prepare to go public with a new stock listing next year.
As reported by Reuters, the company would like to double its current valuation from $4 billion to $8 billion.
However, Roblox has a decision to make as to whether it goes public via a traditional IPO, or through a direct listing. Reportedly, the company will make a choice based on current market conditions.
It is worth noting that if Roblox went with a direct listing, new shares would not be sold and underwriting banks will have no impact on the pricing.
Building up
Earlier this year, Roblox raised $150 million in a Series G funding round. As a result, the games platform had an increased valuation of $4 billion.
Moreover, on its mobile front, the games platform has generated $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue as of June 2020. Furthermore, Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million by the end of the year.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?